Academics of the Cyprus Institute have recently been included in two ranking lists of top scientists all over the world.

According to a press release issued by the Institute five of its Academics has been included in the list named “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators” issued by the Stanford University”. These are Professors Constantine Dovrolis (Computation-based Science and Technology Research Center), Theodoros Zahariades (Energy, Environment and Water Research Center ), Vagelis Harmandaris (olis (Computation-based Science and Technology Research Center), Salvatore Carclussi (Energy, Environment and Water Research Center )and Thilo Rehren (Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Center).

Four other academics which cooperate with the Cyprus Institute are included in this list, namely, professors Constantia Alexandrou (Computation-based Science and Technology Research Center), Nikos Michalopoulos ( European Center of Excellence for Climate and Atmosphere Research), Philippe Ciais (European Center of Excellence for Climate and Atmosphere Research) and Jos Lelieveld (European Center of Excellence for Climate and Atmosphere Research)

Philippe Ciais and Jos Lelieveld have also been included in the list of “Highly Cited Researchers” issued by the Clarivate company.

The Cyprus Institute said it was proud about the achievements of its personnel and congratulated all Academics for the high level of their research, which upgrades the research sector in Cyprus and has a world-wide impact.