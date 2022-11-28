President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou departs for Athens on Monday, 28 November, to take part in an event marking the 25th November International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A House press release said Demetriou was invited by Euro MP and vice chairwoman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) Eliza Vozemberg.

She will be one of the main speakers of the event, including Vozemberg and Olga Kefaloyianni, member of the Hellenic Parliament and chair woman of the Executive Council of the Center for Gender and Equality Policy Studies (CEGEPS).

Demetriou returns home on Tuesday.