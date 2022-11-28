The annual pause to the garden waste bin collection service will take place from 11 December for six weeks.

Customers’ last fortnightly collection before the pause begins will either be on Saturday 3 December or Saturday 10 December, depending on your fortnightly collection schedule.

If you are signed up to the service, check your next collection date in the new year from 14 December at www.barnet.gov.uk/bins. We will be emailing subscribers a reminder before collections resume in the new year.