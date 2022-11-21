The Bees secured their fourth win on the bounce thanks to a first half goal from Marvin Armstrong.

After the first run of play in the game, Bees’ skipper Dale Gorman went down, and looked to be in some pain. Following treatment from the physios, our number 8 looked fine to be carrying on.

In the 3rd minute, Barnet looked to create the first chance of the game, with Armstrong winning the ball back well on the right-hand side, before a ball was played in behind Nicke Kabamba, however the pass just had a bit too much on it for our top scorer to latch on to.

The away side had a penalty shout dismissed in the 7th minute, with the referee waving play on. Barnet were able to counterattack from the situation, ultimately resulting in an Armstrong header saved by keeper Halstead.

8 minutes in, Brennan’s side were awarded the first corner of the game, with the set-piece resulting in nothing.

Barnet broke the deadlock in the 10th minute through some good play. Kabamba with some nice foot work on the right-hand side, who played the ball to Ryan De Havilland. The midfielders left footed cross was then met at the back post by Marvin Armstrong, who blasted it home from just inside the 6-yard box.

Barnet continued well following their goal, looking the better of the two sides. A yellow card was given to Goodwin following a foul on goal scorer Armstrong 14 minutes in.

The away side were awarded a corner in the 20th minute, following an effort by Aaron Jarvis saved by Walker. The corner was taken by McGavin, with it ultimately coming to nothing for the Gulls.

Torquay were starting to grow into the game more and more, forcing every Barnet player in to their own half for a 4 minute period between the 20th and 24th minute.

Armstrong, who was having a superb first half, turned his man well in the 27th minute, before he was dragged down by the Torquay player. The following free kick resulted in another corner for the Bees.

The Gulls’ biggest chance of the half came in the 35th minute. With an open net in front of him, all Goodwin had to do was loft the ball over the Barnet defender, but it took a deflection and out it went for an away corner.

44 minutes in, Torquay had another dangerous chance, with a long-range effort deflecting off of Pritchard and out for a corner once again. The corner resulted in nothing.

A minimum of 3 additional minutes were awarded at the end of the first 45.

With 3 minutes of additional time over, Barnet were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area. However, Gorman’s delivery was cleared away, and the referee blew his whistle.

HALF TIME – Barnet 1-0 Torquay United

The away side started the second half the more dangerous of the two sides, seeing more possession come their way.

In the 48th minute, a Tom Lapslie effort from just outside the box was saved well by Walker.

Not long after, Laurie Walker was called upon again, reacting incredibly quickly to pull off a good save from Wearne’s close range half-volley attempt.

Dean Brennan’s first change of the game came in the 56th minute, with goal scorer Armstrong making way for Bees’ number 7, Rob Hall.

Last games matchwinner Idris Kanu was brought down in the 59th minute. Dale Gorman stepped up to deliver the free kick into the box, but the ball eventually fell to the Torquay keeper.

Laurie Walker was keeping the Bees in the game at this point. Another brilliant save from the keeper came in the 61st minute, reacting rapidly to save a powerful Gulls header from close range.

It seemed to be all Torquay for the first 20 minutes of the second half, with the away side coming close in the 66th minute. A delivery by substitute Evans is met at the back post by Goodwin, whose header back across goal is met by Wearne, forcing Walker into action once again.

Barnet had a chance to extend their lead in the 75th minute, with Idris Kanu finding himself through on goal with all the time in the world. His shot wasn’t enough to test the Torquay keeper, and out it went for a goal-kick.

The Bees made their second substitution in the 85th minute, with Moussa Diarra coming on in place of skipper Gorman.

5 minutes of additional time were added by referee Lloyd Wood.

In the 1st minute of additional time, the home side came close to extending their lead to 2, with Kabamba firing a dangerous header at the Torquay goal, but Halstead was equal to it.

Not long after, Torquay came extremely close to a leveller, as Donnellan’s volley clattered off the goalpost and out for a throw-in.

The 5 minutes went by, the referee blew his whistle, and Brennan’s side collected all 3 points, seeing them rise to 6th in the league.

ATTENDANCE: 2153 (264 away)

Barnet Line-Up:

Laurie Walker, Daniele Collinge, Marvin Armstrong (Hall, 56’), Jerome Okimo, Dale Gorman © (Diarra, 85’), Nicke Kabamba, Idris Kanu, Harry Pritchard, Ben Wynter, Sam Beard, Ryan De Havilland

Substitutes:

Azaze, Hall, Flanagan, Diarra, Shields

Goalscorer(s):

Armstrong (10’)

Torquay Line-Up:

Mark Halstead, Tom Lapslie (Hall, 66’), Ryan Hanson (Evans, 66’), Aaron Jarvis, Stephen Wearne, Brett Mcgavin, Shaun Donnellan, Will Goodwin, Dean Moxey ©, Lucas Ness, Mark Ellis

Substitutes:

Lovett, Crowe, Omar, Hall, Evans