Have your say on the A1000 cycle lane. The consultation is open until Wednesday 21 December 2022. 🚲

A1000 Cycle Lane engagement and consultation – Phase 2

Have your say on the future of the experimental A1000 Cycle Lane

Background

In late 2020, the council installed an experimental ‘pop-up’ cycle lane on the A1000, running in both directions, from just south of North Finchley Town Centre to the borough boundary with Haringey. This was a Government and Transport for London (TfL) funded response to help provide alternative travel measures for Local Authorities during the Covid-19 impacts on public transport.

In addition to the Covid-19 response, the A1000 Cycle Lane in Barnet has contributed to our other strategies such as The Long-Term Transport Strategy(External link) that sets out our direction for change to offer greater choices for travel and encourage more active lifestyles to help increase the health and well-being of Barnet’s residents and improve air quality.

The Long-Term Transport Strategy(External link) also links to other important agendas we are working towards, for example the recent announcement of a Climate Emergency in Barnet(External link) and updating our Air Quality Strategy Action Plan 2017 – 2022, both of which we will be seeking your views on.

As part of the installation of the experimental A1000 Cycle Lane we have been continually gathering residents’ feedback.

Next steps – we want your input to help us decide on the future of the A1000 Cycle Lane

We now need to decide if the experimental A1000 Cycle Lane should be made permanent, altered or removed.

Central Government has also recommended that all experimental Covid-19 related transport schemes have thorough consultations prior to making a final decision and that these consultation activities are conducted by an independent provider to ensure impartiality. As such, the council has commissioned Steer(External link), an independent transport consultancy to lead on the next stages of engagement on our behalf.

To help inform the final options for the A1000 Cycle Lane Steer(External link) recently held a series of workshops with residents, businesses and local community groups. The findings from the workshops have informed our final options for the A1000 Cycle Lane which we are now seeking your views on.

How to have your say on the final options

You can have your say on the final options for the A1000 Cycle Lane by completing our(External link) online questionnaire.(External link)

If you would like an alternative format of the questionnaire, please email Steer: [email protected](External link) or telephone 020 7910 5000.

What happens after Phase 2 of the engagement closes?

Following the Phase 2 consultation the Environment and Climate Change Committee will make a final decision on the future of the Cycle Lane in January 2023.