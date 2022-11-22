A groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year

Barnet will begin building 67 new council homes for rent in spring 2023 following a Housing and Growth committee meeting at Hendon Town Hall last night (16 November).

The new homes will be built in Broadfields Estate in Edgware, Coppetts Rd in Muswell Hill and The Grange in East Finchley and will be set at the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Affordable Rent levels.

Built on infill sites on pre-existing Barnet Council estates, these new properties will include eight fully accessible wheelchair homes and six larger four-bed family homes.

Cllr Ross Houston, Barnet Council’s Housing and Growth committee chair, said: “Delivering more quality affordable homes in the borough is a key priority for us as a council that helps us continue to prioritise caring for our people, places and our planet.

“Barnet has the second largest population of any London Borough with almost 390,000 residents, and with this figure expected to grow it’s vital that we start building for the future.

“The economic situation is now far more challenging than it was in May with inflation running at a worryingly high level and a doubling of interest rates.

“The situation has been made worse by the economic fallout from the recent government mini-budget.

“However, building more social rent homes remains a key priority and with the cost-of-living crisis is needed now more than ever.”

Broadfields, Coppetts Rd and The Grange deliver homes set at the GLA’s London Affordable Rent levels, are on complex infill sites within existing estates and provide a mix of flats, houses and wheelchair accessible accommodation.

The plans include improvements to the look and feel of the locations, with better organised parking, improved streets, and new green spaces for existing and new residents to enjoy.

The new homes will be owned by the London Borough of Barnet and managed by Barnet Homes.