Barnet Council has been awarded £1.6 million of government funding to support two affordable housing schemes, which are being delivered by Barnet Homes.

Barnet is one of 41 local authorities to receive part of a £35 million fund from The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and has received the second highest allocated funding in London.

The Grange will deliver 16 homes and Broadfields will provide affordable 28 homes respectively. Both schemes will contribute to the council’s plans to build 1,000 affordable homes.

Cllr Ross Houston, Barnet Council’s Housing and Growth Committee Chair, said:

“Barnet Council plays a vital role in in providing quality housing for our residents. We will allocate this additional government funding to help increase the provision of affordable housing.

“The schemes will also help create new business opportunities and jobs in housing and construction in the borough.”

The funding forms the first phase of the government’s £180 million Brownfield Land Release Fund which will continue to be rolled out over next two years.