On Sunday 20th November 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Nicholas and Xenophon in Leicester.

Concelebrating with His Eminence was the Priest-in-charge of the Parish, the Reverend Oeconomos Antonios Stavrinou, the Reverend Presbyter Ioannis Provatas and the Reverend Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence ordained as a Reader three lay members of the Community.

Following the Sacred Service, a gracious reception was offered by the parish.

