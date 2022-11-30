Determined to return to the negotiations

Andreas Mavroyiannis and Erhürman reaffirmed their determination to reach a final solution of the Cyprus problem

30 November 2022, “Haravgi” newspaper

Independent presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis and the Turkish Cypriot ‘Republican Turkish Party’ (CTP) President Tufan Erhürman reaffirmed their determination to take all the necessary steps to enable a return to the negotiating table and a definitive solution of the Cyprus problem in a meeting they had.

The meeting took place yesterday morning at the offices of CTP in occupied Nicosia and present on the CTP side, in addition to Tufan Erhürman, were Asim Akansoy and Fikri Toros, CTP General Secretary and Secretary of International Relations respectively.

The two parties expressed their common concern over the stalemate on the Cyprus problem, underlining the urgent need for the immediate resumption of the negotiations and the finding of a comprehensive solution on the agreed basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

During the discussion, Andreas Mavroyiannis stressed that we must with determination and perseverance restore our international credibility, without deviating from the agreed basis for a solution. For this reason and as stressed by both parties, the Presidency of the Republic needs a credible person with a sincere willingness to cooperate and a strong will to solve the Cyprus problem.

At the same time, it is equally important, as Andreas Mavroyiannis pointed out, to succeed in gaining the trust of the Cypriot people and of our Turkish Cypriot compatriots in particular by taking actions and initiatives that promote coexistence and empathy between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Furthermore, Andreas Mavroyiannis stressed that we must proceed with actions in this direction which will contribute towards the creation of “organic conditions for peace”, through the exploitation of natural gas in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone, so that it becomes a catalyst for the solution, the granting of Cypriot citizenship to Turkish Cypriots who meet the criteria and the assumption of initiatives to resolve common issues that will bring the two communities together.

Important political proposal by Mavroyiannis

CTP President Tufan Erhürman described as very important the political proposal submitted by Andreas Mavroyiannis on the organic conditions for peace, which he said would contribute significantly to the effort to resolve the Cyprus problem.

On his part, Fikri Toros said that Andreas Mavroyiannis, as a reputable and accomplished diplomat, is respected internationally and this is something that can strengthen the effort to resume the negotiations.