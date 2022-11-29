On the 26 November 2022, Maria Symeou launched her new book series, The Charlotte Learning Collection. The series helps teach children understand essential life values.The Official Book Launch took place Saturday 26 November 2022 at The Culture Palace, Palace Gardens Shopping Centre, Enfield with several people attending.

The first book – Charlotte Learns to Forgive – is a beautiful, heart-warming and wonderfully illustrated story. In this story, Charlotte decides to take her last candy cane to school, despite being told not to by her mum….David’s plan is to take and eat her candy cane! What happens next?

The stories in the Collection follow Charlotte along her journey on understanding life values such as forgiveness, sharing, not following wrong advice and much more. Maria, inspired by her children and hoping to teach them some important life-values, began work writing the Charlotte Learning Collection.

Maria lives in Hertfordshire with her two children and four laying hens. When not writing, Maria enjoys entertaining family and friends – any excuse to eat, drink and laugh!

Maria’s parents are from Cyprus Father from Kapedes, Nicosia and mother from Spathariko near Famagusta. Maria attended St David and St Katherines school in Hornsey.

To purchase your copy of Charlotte Learns to Forgive, please visit www.charlottelearningcollection.co.uk.Instagram charlottelearningcollection

For further information please contact [email protected]