Local traders, artisans and entertainers will bring plenty of Christmas cheer to Palmers Green this December with a Winter Market in Enfield’s newest, pedestrianised square.

The Winter Market on 3 December will take place at Devonshire Square, a new space that is designed to encourage visitors to the town centre and to support local businesses and community activities.

In response to requests from the community, the Town Centre Development Team worked with local businesses and residents to develop the square, which is located at the junction of Devonshire Road and Green Lanes N13.

The square provides extra seating and dining space, a place for relaxation and repose and a focal point to attract people to the town centre and engage in positive activities.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “This has been a truly collaborative project with the Council’s Town Centre Development team and Jan Kattein Architects, businesses located on Devonshire Road as well as representatives from the Palmers Green Action Team (PGAT) and the Fox Lane Residents Association.

“The resounding message from both business owners and residents was that they wanted to attract people to the town centre and for there to be a focal point for events, activities and art installations. The al-fresco dining area, surrounded by planters, lighting and bespoke furniture is fantastic and I am glad we can support local businesses to expand their offering within this beautiful square. I’d like to wish the PGAT the best of luck with their first market.”

The PGAT is organising and hosting the market, handpicking local traders who will be selling beautiful gifts and decorations for the festive season. They will be accompanied by live music from local musicians throughout the day.

PGAT spokesperson Liz Robinson said: “The Devonshire Square initiative is helping to increase footfall, making the high street a place to enjoy and spend time with friends and family and providing opportunities like the Winter Market to help the community to come together. If it’s successful, we’d love to see the market held here every quarter.”

In addition, the PGAT, who were awarded a grant by Enfield Council from the Stories of Enfield Heritage Project, which provided an art installation of a Stevie Smith poem at the Palmers Green Triangle, also saw an opportunity to celebrate the poet in Devonshire square. A mural inspired by Stevie Smith’s poetry has been created. The renowned poet and author lived most of her life in Palmers Green.

Devonshire Square is one of three outdoor projects created by Enfield Council to support local businesses and to attract shoppers and visitors back to town centres. The other two are situated in Winchmore Hill and Enfield Town.

Devonshire Square will remain in place as a trial for 18 months. If you’d like to contact the Town Centre Development team, visit the town centres hub at Let’s Talk Enfield. You can follow the @PalmersGreenActionTeam on Instagram and Facebook for information on upcoming events in the area.