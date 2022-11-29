Next steps for Council’s climate action response

A new chapter opens on Enfield Council’s plans to tackle the climate emergency with a series of engagement activities.

As part of our 2022 Climate Action Review process, the Council is asking residents, businesses and local organisations to have their say on an updated Climate Action Plan which sets out the Council’s and the borough’s journey to net zero.

There will be many public events in November and December 2022 to hear feedback on the Council’s Climate Action Plan and annual Progress and Emissions Review. An interactive visual map of the Climate Action Plan has also been created and we are encouraging all people who live, work and study in the borough to visit the Have Your Say webpage at enfield.gov.uk/consultations to complete our survey and give feedback.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “The Council is conscious of the part it plays in local and national carbon reductions. We are at a point where reducing carbon pollution that effects our climate can be a product of saving money on energy bills, insulating our buildings, providing more transport choices and investing in our infrastructure.

“We are clear in our ambitions, but we want to engage more with local stakeholders, community organisations and residents. We are confident that working together is the best way to achieve our shared goals of rapid carbon reductions.”

A public event will be held on 8 December at Fore Street Library where anyone can talk to the team and discuss how we can collaborate on achieving further climate action in Enfield.

Feedback from the survey and the engagement events will help Enfield Council to ensure the goals for tackling climate change are ambitious and achievable.

Details of further engagement events will be made available at enfield.gov.uk/climateaction. To contact the team directly, email [email protected] .

– Enfield Council’s Climate Action Plan published in 2020, explains the urgent action needed to reduce of carbon emissions and how we will become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030, and a carbon neutral borough by 2040. It sets out our current carbon emissions (our baseline) and the action we need to take to achieve our net zero targets.

– Enfield Council is on-track for carbon neutrality, with a 19 per cent reduction in emissions over our 2017 baseline. This is despite a small ‘bounce-back’ which was expected as we emerged from lockdown, which saw our corporate emissions increase by 1 per cent compared to 2020/21.

– Over the past year, the Council and its partners have continued to take climate action by:

o Further embedding Climate Action in the Council’s Plan and decision-making processes, with a stronger dedicated climate action and sustainability team, working closely with all teams within the council.

o Delivering the LED streetlight replacement programme, as well as implementation of various active travel schemes.

o Achieving the target of planting 100,000 trees as part of the Enfield Chase Restoration projects.

o Publishing our first Sustainable and Ethical Procurement Policy, which includes climate action considerations for use in the selection criteria for all of our procurements.

o Pushing forward with the retrofit of corporate buildings and Council housing stock, investing both our own capital, and finishing our first retrofit pilot, while jointly leading the pan-London ‘Retrofit London Programme’ with Waltham Forest and development of the Retrofit London Housing Action Plan.

– Images:

o Cllr Ergin Erbil, Deputy Leader of the Council

o Enfield Chase woodland restoration project

o Enfield Civic Centre solar roof panels

o Award-winning sustainable drainage system in Haselbury ward

