A 21 year old British man was found dead by Search and Rescue Coordination Centre teams off the coast of Cape Greco in the early hours, after he went missing while free diving with a friend in the area.

According to reports, the two had reached Cape Greco just before two this morning (Saturday), but at some point, the man appears to have gotten lost and showed no signs of life, so his friend, unable to locate him, immediately informed local authorities.

An Ayia Napa foot patrol arrived on scene, with divers from the coastal and naval police search and rescue center launching a mission to locate the man.

He was sadly found unconscious in open sea, just after four this morning and was pronounced deal on arrival at the Famagusta General Hospital.

The young Brit’s leg appears to have been trapped under a rock and was unable to swim to the surface.

An autopsy will establish exact cause of death.