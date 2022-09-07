You may have seen these small gardens popping up across Haringey, but did you know that they do a lot more than just look nice?
They are carefully designed raingardens with herbaceous planting that help prevent surface water flooding during storms.
Learn more about how we are tackling flood risk in Haringey with Sustainable Drainage Systems here: https://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/sustainable-drainage…
