Detectives investigating a series of thefts are appealing for information to trace a woman they wish to speak with.

Stanka Georgieva, 33, is wanted in connection with a series of at least four theft offences committed against vulnerable elderly victims across London.

The offences took place between February and April 2022 and are thought to have lost the victims of a combined total exceeding £5,000 in Ealing, Bromley, Bexley and Barnet.

If you have seen Stanka Georgieva or know where she is please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3881/13APR22.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.