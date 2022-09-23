Do you recognise these people?

Officers investigating a hate crime at South Tottenham railway station are releasing CCTV images in connection.

At around 4.45pm on 6 August, the victim, who was with her two children at the time, was racially abused at the station by a man and a woman.

Officers believe the pair in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200079033.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.