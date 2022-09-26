On a chilly Saturday afternoon, Dean Brennan took his Barnet side East for a London Derby Vs. Dagenham & Redbridge. Barnet fielded an unchanged eleven for the fixture at Victoria Road.

The opening stages were balanced with some good play from both sides. Barnet took the lead in the 15th minute. A long ball was played into Diarra who was able to head it down to Shields on the right wing. Sean Shields was able to take it past his man and play a beautiful ball into the middle. Kabamba met the cross and nodded the ball in at the back post from close range.

Barnet scored a second just 3 minutes later. Kabamba received the ball at the back post and played a simple ball to Shields on the 6-yard box who hit it home. The Barnet faithful erupted and Barnet were 0-2 up.

The quick pace didn’t stop there as the hosts went straight up the other end to score. Walker made a great low save to his left but was unable to clear the ball and it landed at the feet of a Daggers striker who hit it home. Dagenham & Redbridge were able to level the game only a minute later with a shot from 25-yards out. The powerful hit was always destined for the top corner, and despite best efforts, Laurie Walker was unable to keep the ball out and it hit the back of the net.

The Daggers were able to control much of the rest of the half. Okimo the standout man, was able to keep the scores level in the 35th minute. The hosts played a long ball over the top that cut out the Barnet defence to leave a 1on1. Okimo was able to catch up with the striker and put in a goal saving tackle.

The Bees final chance of the half came just a moment later. Gorman, from deep, played a floating ball into the box. Kabamba, despite best efforts, was unable to connect with his head and unfortunately saw the ball roll out for a goal kick. This was the final action of the half, and the teams went in level at the break.

The second half began in the best possible way for Dean Brennan’s side. A cross was played in from the left and found Kabamba in the middle. Nicke had a free header on the edge of the 6-yard box and he was able to nod it in for his second of the game.

The game was levelled by the hosts in the 54th minute. A counterattack from a Barnet corner saw the Daggers striker with a 1on1. While Walker saved the initial attempt, he was only able to parry it to another D&R player who hit it home. A frustrating moment.

Dagenham & Redbridge took the lead moments later. A corner was whipped in, and Barnet failed to deal with the danger and left a simple tap-in for the striker at the front post to take the lead.

Kabamaba had a golden chance in the 63rd minute for his third. A ball by Pritchard was played in from the left and while he made contact, he was only able to steer it past the back post.

Barnet levelled the game in the 71st minute. A brilliant corner kick from the substitute Rob Hall, found Okimo at the back post. Okimo headed it straight past a helpless keeper to make it 4-4!

A nervy final 15 minutes followed with chances for both sides. Barnet hearts were broken in the final minute of added time. A long ball put the Daggers striker through on goal and they converted to take the win 5-4.

Starting XI: 1. Laurie Walker; 4. Danny Collinge; 6. Jerome Okimo; 8. Dale Gorman; 9. Nicke Kabamba; 14. Harry Pritchard; 21. Ben Wynter; 27. Moussa Diarra; 32. Sean Shields (61’ 7. Rob Hall); 33. Ryan De Havilland; 44. Michael Phillips (61’ 18. Smith).

Unused Substitutes: 31. Aymen Azaza; 5. Marvin Armstrong; 23. Sam Beard.

Attendance: 1631 (away: 251)