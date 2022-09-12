We should make our Education, the path leading to broad knowledge”

12 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis press release

On the occasion of the start of the new school year in Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary Education, the independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, wishes school pupils, teachers and parents a creative journey of knowledge.

Education is a non-negotiable public good and must be the main instrument for the social, economic and cultural development of Cypriot society. That is precisely why it must not serve anachronistic approaches and exam-oriented concepts.

To make our education the path towards having a broader knowledge, a holistic approach is demanded, with a parallel interconnection of education with society, science, ecology and culture.

Andreas Mavroyiannis’ vision is to restructure the educational system with the public school at its core, where the experience of learning will lead to knowledge and the cultivation/raising of free and democratically minded cultured people, an educatio9n system that will open the door to knowledge, imagination and creation.

