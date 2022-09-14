George Paisis (Koko)

(from Limassol, Cyprus)

27/6/48 – 25/8/2022, Aged 74

We are saddened to announce the death of George Paisis who passed away on 25th August 2022, at the age of 74.

He was a much-loved Dad, Pappou, Brother, Uncle & friend and will be deeply missed.

George leaves behind his three children, Peter, Rebecca and Rebecca, his daughter-in-law Helen, three grandchildren Georgia, Constantinos & Dino & his sister Effi.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th September 2022, at 12pm, at St Demetrios Church, Corner of Logan Road & Town Road, Edmonton, N9 OLP. The burial will take place at 2pm, at The Old Southgate Cemetery, 175 Waterfall Road, N14 7JZ.

Flower tributes are most welcome, however, donations would be much appreciated to the charity close to our hearts, Dementia UK.

A donation box will also be available on the day.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family