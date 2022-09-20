Thelma Weston

(from Varosi, Cypus)

23/3/1950 – 8/9/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Thelma Weston on the 8 September 2022, at the age of 72.

Thelma leaves behind her children Mark, Grant, Lee, Tara, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, family, and friends. Thelma was a warm and loving lady

who cherished her family. The funeral will take place on Monday 26 September 2022,

at 11am, at the St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY, and the burial at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Rd,

London N2 9AG, at 1pm. The wake will take place at the Boston Arms, 178 Junction Rd N19 6QQ.

Θέλμα Weston

(από το Βαρώσι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Θέλμας Weston, στις 8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 72 ετών. Αφήνει τα παιδιά της Mark, Grant, Lee, Tara, εννέα εγγόνια και έξι δισέγγονα, οικογένεια και φίλους.

Η Θέλμα ήταν μια στοργική κυρία που αγαπούσε πολύ την οικογένειά της.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 11 πμ, από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY,και η ταφή στο Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Rd,

London N2 9AG, στη 1:00μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί

στο Boston Arms, 178 Junction Rd N19 6QQ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family