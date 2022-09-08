Pinellopi Dikigorou

(from Vasili, Cyprus)

26.11.1929 – 20.08.2022

With deep regret and sadness, we announce that Pinellopi Dikigorou passed away on Saturday 20th August 2022, aged 92. Pinellopi leaves behind her son John, daughter Christina, son-in-law Theo, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Nicholas, Andrew, Lydia, Alexander, great-grandchildren Carlo and Raphael, as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 15th September 2022, at 12:30, St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, the burial at 14:30pm, New Southgate cemetery, followed by the wake at St John the Baptist Church Hall. A collection box will be made available for anyone wishing to donate instead of giving flowers.

Πηνελόπη Δικηγόρου

(από το Βασίλι της Κύπρου)

Με βαθιά λύπη και θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η Πηνελόπη Δικηγόρου έφυγε από τη ζωή το Σάββατο 20 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Η Πηνελόπη αφήνει τον γιο της Γιάννη,

την κόρη της Χριστίνα, τον γαμπρό της Θείο, τη νύφη της Ελένη, τα εγγόνια της Νικόλαο, Ανδρέα, Λυδία, Αλέξανδρο, τα δισέγγονα της Κάρλο και Ραφαήλ, συγγενείς και φίλοι.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 15 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 12:30μμ, από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, και η ταφή στις 14:30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Ιωάννη. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για οποίον επιθυμεί να συνεισφέρει.

