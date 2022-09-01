† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Paul Papapetrou

22/09/1940 – 19/08/2022

(from Lefkoniko, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our

beloved father, grandfather and uncle Paul Papapetrou

who passed away on the 19th August 2022.

He was born on the 22nd Sept 1940 in Lefkoniko.

He leaves behind his son Michael, daughter Maria,

grandson Alexie, former partner Penny, his sibling Thea Rita and many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 6th September,

at St Panteleimon Church, Kenton Road, Harrow HA3 9QN at 1pm and the wake will follow immediately after

in the church hall. Instead of flowers will be a donation box

for charitable organisations.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

