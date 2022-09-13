Niki Stylianou

(from from Kalavasos, Cyprus)

25.01.1934 – 23.08.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Niki Stylianou on the 23rd August 2022. She leaves behind her sons Apollo and Anastasios (Tass), her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was and always will be the anchor that kept us firmly rooted as a family throughout the good times and bad and made sure we held fast to our traditions.

The funeral service will take place on 22nd September 2022, at 12.00am, at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, Harringay London N4 0LY, and the burial at the Islington & St. Pancras cemetery High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG, at 2.00pm

