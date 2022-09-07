Maria (Loulou) Tsielepi

(from Davlos, Cyprus)

18.04.1935 – 19.08.2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Maria (Loulou) Tsielepi on the 19th August 2022, at the age of 87. Maria leaves behind her son Andrew and his spouse Ann, daughter Christine and her spouse Simon, four grandchildren Michael, Luke, George, and Harry.

The funeral will take place on Monday 19th September 2022, at 11.30am, at the Greek Orthodox Church Agios Nectarios, 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR, followed by the burial at Putney Vale Cemetery and Crematorium, Stag Ln, London SW15 3DZ.

Flowers or donations collected at the Church for Epsom and St Helier Hospital Charity.

Μαρία (Λουλού) Τσιελεπή

(από τον Δαυλό της Κύπρου)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μαρίας (Λουλού) Τσιελεπή στις 19 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Η Μαρία αφήνει τον γιο της Άντριου και την σύζυγό του Ann, την κόρη της Χριστίνα και τον σύζυγό της Συμεών, τέσσερα εγγόνια; τον Μιχάλη, τον Λούκα, τον Γιώργο και τον Χάρι. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 11.30 π.μ., από τον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Νεκταρίου, 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Putney Vale Cemetery and Crematorium, Stag Ln, London SW15 3DZ. Τα λουλούδια ή οι εισφορές που θα συγκεντρωθούν στην εκκλησία θα μοιραστούν μεταξύ του Epsom και του St. Helier Hospital Charity.

