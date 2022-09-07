George Andreas Georgiou

(from London)

19.08.1967 – 13.08.2022

George Andreas Georgiou the son of Andreas Georgiou of Engomi Nicosia and Eleni (Lella) Georgiou of Avgorou sadly passed away on the 13th of August 2022, at the age of 54.

He leaves behind wife Leona, children; Adam, Ellen, Marc, mum Eleni and sister Maria. A beloved husband, father, son, and brother who will be greatly missed.

The funeral will be held on the 20th September 2022, at 12pm, at St Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, and the burial at Lavender Hill Cemetery, 72 Cedar Road Enfield, at 1.30pm. The wake will take place at Robin Hood Pub, 240 The Ridgeway, Enfield EN2 8AP.

Γιώργος Ανδρέας Γεωργίου

(από το Λονδίνο)

Ο Γιώργος Ανδρέας Γεωργίου, γιος του Ανδρέα Γεωργίου από την Έγκωμη Λευκωσίας και της Ελένης (Λέλα) Γεωργίου από το Αυγόρου της Κύπρου, απεβίωσε στις 13 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 54 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγο Λεόνα, τα παιδιά του Άνταμ, Έλεν, Μαρκ, τη μαμά του Ελένη και την αδερφή του Μαρία. Ένας αγαπημένος σύζυγος, πατέρας, γιος και αδελφός

που θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ.,

από την εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Lavender Hill Cemetery, 72 Cedar Road Enfield, στις 1.30 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην παμπ Robin Hood, 240 The Ridgeway, Enfield EN2 8AP.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family