Eleni Kouzapas

(from Athienou, Cyprus)

29.06.1924 – 11.08.2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleni Kouzapas, on the 22nd of August 2022.Eleni was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She only had love in her heart and would help anyone, anytime. The funeral will take place on 21st September 2022, at 11.50am, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Corner of Logan Rd & Town Rd, London N9 0LP and the burial at the

New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, at 2.00pm. The family welcomes donations to Society for the Deaf as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

Ελένη Κουζάπας

(από την Αθηένουν Κύπρος)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Ελένης Κουζάπα στις 22 Αυγούστου 2022. Η Ελένη ήταν μια στοργική μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά, που αγαπήθηκε πολύ και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι την γνώρισαν. Είχε την αγάπη στην καρδιά της και βοηθούσε οποιονδήποτε, ανά πάσα στιγμή.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 11:50 π.μ., από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου,Corner of Logan Rd & Town Rd, London N9 0LP και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, στις 2:00 μ.μ. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα γίνονται εισφορές για τη στήριξη του Society for the Deaf.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

