Eleni (Elli) Christodoulides (Solomou)

(from Livadia, Cyprus)

1/3/1937 – 2/9/2022

With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Elli, on the 2nd September 2022, at the age of 85. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Panayiotis (First Psaltis at St Demetrios church), children Xanthos, Dora and Joanna; daughter-in-law Dora, sons-in-law Bruce and Christos. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Lyanna, Matthew, Helen and fiancé Jon, James, Theo and Harry, who will all miss her more than words can say. Although Elli’s absence will be felt greatly by all, we know she is in a better place now and looking after her great-granddaughter, Lilly. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 4th October 2022, 11am, at St Demetrios Church, Town Road, Edmonton N9 0LP, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ at approximately 1pm. The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, N11 1GN. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society via the family’s Just Giving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/helenchristodoulides. Alternatively, there will be a donation box at the funeral.

Ελένη (Έλλη) Χριστοδουλίδη (Σολωμού)

(από τα Λιβάδια, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη, ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Έλλης, στις 2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Αφήνει τον επί 60 χρόνια σύζυγό της Παναγιώτη (πρωτοψάλτης στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου), τα παιδιά της Ξάνθο, Δώρα και Ιωάννα, τη νύφη της Δώρα, τους γαμπρούς της Bruce και Χρήστο. Τα καμάρια της, τα εγγόνια της Lyanna, Matthew, Helen και τον αρραβωνιαστικό της Jon, James, Theo και Harry, στους οποίους θα λείψει περισσότερο από ό,τι μπορούν να περιγράψουν τα λόγια. Αν και η απουσία της Έλλης θα είναι αισθητή σε όλους μας, ξέρουμε ότι τώρα βρίσκεται σε ένα καλύτερο μέρος όπου φροντίζει την δισέγγονή της, Lilly. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022, στις 11 π.μ. από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Town Road, Edmonton N9 0LP, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στη 1 μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, N11 1GN. Αντί για λουλούδια, γίνονται εισφορές στο National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society μέσω της ιστοσελίδας: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/helenchristodoulides. Επίσης, θα υπάρχει και κουτί εισφορών στην κηδεία.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

