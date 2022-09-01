† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Lysandrou

15/2/1931 – 08/08/2022

(from Vathilakas, Cyprus)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved Dad,

Andreas Lysandrou, who died on 8th August 2022, at North Middlesex Hospital, with his close family around him.

Andreas, lost his beloved wife, Stella, in December 2013 and was left bereft. Now, he leaves behind his four grieving sons, Lysandros, Evangelos, Kostas and

Marios, daughters in law Maria, Athena, Barbara and Maria, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, a sister, relatives and friends.

He was a tailor by trade and had his own business originally in the West End then later moved to Upper Street, Islington till he retired. Our Dad was kind and

generous to all, with a great sense of humour and always with a lovely smile and a twinkle in his eyes. A gentle man as well as a gentleman, whose family meant

everything to him. He was much loved and respected and will be painfully missed.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 9th September 2022, at 12.30pm,

at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Logan Road, Edmonton, London

N9 0LP, followed by the burial at 2.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery,

Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The family will hold the Wake at The Walker Ground, 175 Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Λυσάνδρου

(από τον Βαθύλακα, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη σας ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας

πατέρα, αδελφού και παππού, Ανδρέα Λυσάνδρου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις

8 Αυγούστου 2022 στο νοσοκομειο North Middlesex του Λονδίνου,

περιτριγυρισμένος από την οικογένειά του.

Ο Ανδρέας καταγόταν απο το χωριό Βαθύλακας. Αφήνει 4 παιδιά, Λύσανδρο, Ευάγγελο, Κώστα και Μάριο, τις νύφες του Μαρία, Αθηνά, Barbara και Μαρία,

14 εγγόνια και 4 δισέγγονα, μια αδελφή, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Το επάγγελμά του ήταν ράφτης και για πολλά χρόνια είχε το δικό του ραφείο στο West End στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, ενώ αργότερα μεταφέρθηκε στο Islington και τον εμπορικό δρόμο Upper Street μέχρι τη συνταξιοδότησή του. Πάντοτε ξεχώριζε για την καλοσύνη και την ευγένεια του, ενώ, ως οικογενειάρχης ήταν πρότυπο.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 9 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 12.30

από την εκκλησια του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Road, London N9 0LP. Θα

ακουλουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ στις 2.30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Walker Ground,

75 Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

