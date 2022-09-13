Andoni Yiangou

22.01.1957-01.09.2022

It is with heaviest of heart and deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tony. A fight until the end after a brief but difficult battle. He was born in Famagusta in Cyprus and came to England at the age of six months. He was a Jack of all trades and would do anything for his family and friends. He was a loving, kind, giving person and such a huge character with a great sense of humour and lived life to the fullest. We are grateful to know that Tony is finally at peace. We will miss him more than any words can say. He leaves behind his partner Debbie, children Lucy, Yianni and Zoe. Also, Leslie mother of his children Angel and Amy-Rose, son-in-law Michael, siblings Andy, Connie (Dina), Rena, Yiota and Nitsa, auntie’s Maroulla, Stella and all relatives and friends.

From his children:

Dad was a strong, loyal and deeply loved man. He was a funny and great Dad to all his children. He loved to play his music and to spend time with his family around him. We loved to be around him too. We will miss him forever.

The funeral will take place on Friday 23rd September 2022, at 12:30pm, at St. John the Baptist, Whiteman Road, N80LY followed by the burial at the New Southgate Cemetery, at 2:30pm. The wake will take place at St. John the Baptist church hall.

There will be a donation box for Cancer Research / Macmillan Nurses.

