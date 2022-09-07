Akis (Neoklis) Ioannides

(from Pedhoulas, Cyprus)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved husband, dad, and grandad, Akis Ioannides, who died suddenly at home on 18th August 2022. Akis leaves behind his wife Maroulla, three grieving sons, Yiannis, Yiorgos and Evangelos, daughters-in-law Christina, Maria, and Eleni, and eight grandchildren, a brother, two sisters, relatives and friends. He was kind and generous to all, with a great sense of humour and always with a lovely smile and a twinkle in his eyes. He was loved and respected by all and as well as his friends and family,our community will miss him greatly. The funeral service will be held on Friday 16th September 2022, at 10.00am, at the Church of Panagia, Trinity Road, N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ at approximately 12.00 noon. The family will hold the wake at Trent Park Golf & Country Club, Bramley Road, Oakwood, N14 4UW from 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers the family have set up a GoFundMe Page for the benefit of Alkionides UK. Use the following link to access the site https://gofund.me/a13ef60e Alternatively, there will be a box for donations for Alkionides UK.

Άκης (Νεοκλής) Ιωαννίδης

(από τον Πεδουλά, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, αδελφού και παππού, Άκη (Νεοκλή) Ιωαννίδη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στο σπίτι του, στις 18 Αυγούστου 2022. Αφήνει την σύζυγο του Μαρούλλα, τα τρία παιδιά του Γιάννη, Γιώργο και Ευάγγελο, τις νύφες του Χριστίνα, Μαρία, και Ελένη, οκτώ εγγόνια, τρία αδέλφια καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Πάντοτε ξεχώριζε για την καλοσύνη και την ευγένεια του, ενώ, ως οικογενειάρχης ήταν πρότυπο. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, στις 10.00π.μ από την εκκλησιά της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ περίπου στις 12.00μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Trent Park Golf & Country Club, Bramley Road, Oakwood, N14 4UW από τις 1.30μμ. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια δημιούργησε σελίδα στο GoFundMe για το σωματείο Alkionides UK. Επισκεφτείτε την σελίδα https://gofund.me/a13ef60e Επίσης, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο σωματείο Alkionides UK.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family