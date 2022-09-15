Daphne Economides

( from Pedhoulas, Cyprus)

10/01/1933 – 01/09/2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Daphne Economides, on Thursday 1st September 2022. Daphne leaves behind, three daughters: Eleonora, Veatriki and Anthea, five grandsons: Christopher, Ewan, Lewis, Jocelyn and Blyth, and her sister Iro.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 21st September, at 12.15pm, at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, Kenton Road, Harrow HA3 9QN, followed by a cremation at 2.15pm, at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip HA4 7SJ. Reception and celebration of life at The Clubhouse, the Middlesex Stadium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip HA4 7SB.

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Δάφνης Οικονομίδη, την Πέμπτη 1 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022. Η Δάφνη αφήνει πίσω της τρεις κόρες: την Ελεονώρα, την Βεατρίκη και την Ανθέα, πέντε εγγονούς: τον Christopher, τον Ewan, τον Lewis, την Jocelyn και την Blyth και τη μοναδική της αδερφή Ηρώ.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 21 Σεπτεμβρίου, στις 12.15μμ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα, Kenton Road, Harrow HA3 9QN, και ακολουθεί η αποτέφρωση στις 14.15μμ, στο Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip HA4 7SJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Clubhouse, Middlesex Stadium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip HA4 7SB.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family