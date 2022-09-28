The UK Government has reiterated its support to the process under the UN aegis, aiming to reach a settlement to the Cyprus issue.

Invited to comment on recent criticism by the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, who said that the UK has been but a mere spectator regarding the Cyprus dispute, a Foreign Office spokesperson said that “the UK remains committed to supporting the UN-led efforts to reach a Cyprus Settlement and is engaging with all parties on the island in pursuit of this.”

“The UK Government maintains that a settlement will increase the prosperity of Cyprus and strengthen the security and stability of the region,” the spokesperson added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.