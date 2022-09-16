Blackberry & Apple Cake

It’s prime blackberry season in August and September and so last Friday, I went for a walk with my doggie Suki and picked some, which I then used to make a small cake for my friend’s birthday. This cake is light, moist, crumbly, and of course very delicious. You can also make it using different berries.

I’m going back to collect some more blackberries to make jam and freeze some for the winter, just like a squirrel ha ha! The best ingredients are free, don’t you agree?!

Ingredients:

250g self-raising flour

175g butter, softened

175g light muscovado sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp mix spice

2 tbsp demerara sugar

2 tbsp ground almonds

1 medium eating apple, peeled and cored

3 medium eggs, room temperature

200g blackberries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170c.

Butter and flour a small round 20cm cake tin.

In a large bowl, rub the flour, butter and muscovado sugar together with your fingers to make fine crumbs. Remove 4 tablespoons of this mixture, place into a small bowl, mix in the demerara sugar, ground almonds, cinnamon and mix spice, and reserve for the topping later.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl and coarsely grate the apple.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs, butter and flour, then using a wooden spoon, mix in the grated apple until you have a soft mixture that drops easily from the spoon.

Gently fold in three quarters of the berries then spoon the mixture into the prepared cake tin and level the top. Scatter the rest of the berries on top, sprinkle over the topping and press it down gently with the back of the spoon.

Place the cake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Check the cake after 45 minutes and if it’s going too dark, cover loosely with foil. When ready, the cake will feel firm – test with a fine skewer.

Leave the cake in the tin for 30 minutes before turning out, then cool on a wire rack. Peel off the paper before cutting.

The cake will keep moist up to 4 days if wrapped in foil or in a cake container.