UK Cypriot Katy Georgiou launches her book Stress at the Islington Waterstones.

The book tells on How to Understand and Deal with Stress : Everything You Need to Know to Manage Stress.

Katy Georgiou is a qualified, professional BACP-accredited individual, couples and group psychotherapist working in a GP surgery and private practice.

She regularly features in the media on issues around therapy and mental health, including BBC Radio, OK! magazine and Grazia.

An experienced journalist, Katy has written for The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, Newsweek, Metro and Psychologies magazine, among others. She is the founder, host and producer of Sound Affects Podcast, a music and mental health podcast featured in NME, Psychologies and Therapy Today.

She is also a former Samaritans helpline listener.