An investigation is under way after two officers were stabbed in central London.

On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square.

Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions.

Their families are aware.

Taser was deployed and male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The incident is not being treated as terror related.