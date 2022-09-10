Mayor of the Turkish-occupied Municipality of Famagusta Simos Ioannou, asked on Friday the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, as well as the European Parliament to support Cyprus on the issue of the occupied town. “The European Parliament will stand by your side in working without ever pausing towards the unification of this beautiful country”, Metsola wrote in the guest book of the Municipality.

In statements after the visit of the President of the European Parliament, to the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Famagusta in Deryneia, the Mayor said that he had made some suggestions to Metsola on ways that both her and the European Parliament could help on the issue, pointing out that Metsola was a great friend of Cyprus and Famagusta.

“They have promised us that they will definitely help,” he said, adding that he had also suggested the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee to invite a delegation of the Municipality to the European Parliament”.

Ioannou also said that they suggested the opening of a temporary office of the European Union in the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Famagusta, to be used by both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. “If we return to (the occupied) Famagusta, the center should be moved there,” he said.

Regarding Turkey’s illegal actions in Famagusta, the Mayor said that he asked Metsola to raise the issues in her meetings with Turkish officials, pointing out that it is a matter of violation of international law and violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The delegation of the President of the European Parliament arrived at the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Famagusta in Deryneia around 16:00 (local time). Upon her arrival, the Mayor of Famagusta offered Metsola a bouquet of white roses and a handmade cloth doll named Galatea, dressed in the Cypriot traditional costume and having gold frills around the neck, a work of the Cyprus Handicrafts Centre.

The President of the European Parliament had also the opportunity see the occupied city from the roof of the Cultural Center and was briefed both by the Mayor and by MEPs Lefteris Christoforou, Dimitris Papadakis and Costas Mavrides about the current situation.

“With sincere thanks for your welcome, where there is belief there is hope. The European Parliament will stand by your side in working without ever pausing towards the unification of this beautiful country”, Metsola wrote in the guest book of the Municipality.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action. In his latest report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Guterres underlines the importance of adhering fully to UN resolutions, underscoring that the position of the United Nations on this matter “remains unchanged.”

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.