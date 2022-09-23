Cadent Gas are repairing a gas leak on Lordship Lane N22 at the junction with Boreham Road N22 and The Roundway N17 and will involve the use of temporary multiway traffic signals.
These works are taking place now and are expected to last for 7 days. Expect major traffic delays in the area.
