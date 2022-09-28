The EU tourism industry, as well in tourism in Cyprus, has partially rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic strongly, with data for 2022 approaching 2019 levels, according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union.

The total number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in the first half year of 2022 was still lower than the total number during the first half of 2019 (1.01 billion in 2022 compared to 1.18 billion in 2019) but to a lesser extent than compared to 2020 (474.7 million) and 2021 (406.8 million).

This means that there was a 14% decrease in 2022 compared with 2019, against 66% in 2021 and 60% in 2020.

Compared with the first half year of 2021, in the same period of 2022, nights spent in tourist accommodation were up by 149%, with substantial increases in all six months. April was the month with the highest increase, up 302% compared with April 2021 (44 million nights in 2021 vs 177.6 million in 2022).

In Cyprus during the first half of 2022 there were 5.028 million nights spent in tourist accommodations, compared with 6.790 million nights during the same period in 2019, 1.236 million in the first half of 2020 and 1.691 million in the first six months of 2021