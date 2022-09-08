Andreas Mavroyiannis press release, 6 September 2022

“The well-being of children must be a priority in a welfare state”

The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, held a meeting with a delegation of “Hope For Children” at the “House of Children” today.

A. Mavroyiannis had the opportunity to be briefed about issues concerning the multifaceted activity and the important work being carried out by “Hope For Children” and the “House of Children” for the safety and protection of children’s rights, with the main objective of ensuring their well-being.

During the meeting, the rise in the phenomena of violence and internet addiction during the pandemic period was discussed, among other things, and proposals were put forward for dealing with them. High on the priorities of the Agency is also the improvement of the reception procedures for migrant minors in Cyprus and the provision of increased support towards these children’s needs.

Several of the rights of children continue to be violated on a daily basis, with the institutions and services of the state in many of these cases being deficient, exposing them to multiple risks. NGOs, therefore, have a strong role to play in filling the gaps left by the welfare state.

For Andreas Mavroyiannis, the protection and welfare of children is a priority in a state that wants to be called modern, European and social. The state must safeguard the rights of children, which derive from the relevant UN Convention, and strengthen the structures and institutions at its disposal, while also supporting the NGOs that fight for to defend them.

