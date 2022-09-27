The Union of Cypriots in the United Kingdom (EKA) Ιnvites the Cypriot Community and friends

To the

62nd Anniversary of the Independence of Cyprus

To be held on:

Thursday, the 29th September 2017,

6.30pm at the Cypriot Community Centre

Earlham Grove, Wood Green N22 5HJ

Main speaker:

Georgios Georgiou MEP (AKEL)

The evening will close with

refreshments

George K. Georgiou was born in 1963 in Nicosia and comes from Aphania. He is married to Kalomira Ioannou and they have three children. He studied Philology at the University of Athens from 1983 to 1987. He worked as an educational philologist and reached the rank of Assistant Director. In 2011 he was elected MP with AKEL-Left-New Forces in the province of Larnaca.

He is a member of the Parliamentary Committees on Education, Environment and Law. During his studies he participated in the

Progressive Student Movement of Athens and then in the Progressive Movement of Teachers.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of RIK for three years. He is a member of the Central Committee of AKEL and the District Committee of AKEL Larnaca. He was elected head and is coordinated by the District Council of EKA Larnaca. He participates in the Education Office and in the Environment Office of the Central Committee and was a member of the Central Council of EDON.

George Georgiou has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019 He is on Committee on Foreign Affairs – Member

Committee on Industry, Research and Energy – Substitute Special Committee on Beating Cancer – Member

elected Vice-Chairman of the new special committee of the European Parliament, which was set up to examine the events concerning the Pegasus software.

The Committee is composed of 38 MEP’s from all Political Groups, who are called to investigate allegations of a breach of EU law in the use of surveillance software. They will also examine existing national laws governing surveillance and whether Pegasus software has been used to monitor the mobile phones of politicians, officials and journalists in EU member states.

The appointment of AKEL MEP G. Georgiou is of particular importance as, in the context of the new Committee’s investigations, Cyprus will also be put under the microscope in order to establish whether it complied with the procedures provided for by EU law regarding the handling of the Pegasus issue.