This week saw St Panteleimon FC turn their attention towards the ISUZU FA VASE and their opponents, Letchworth City Eagles arrived in good form.

St Panteleimon FC were a joy to watch delivering a first half performance that saw the away fans applauding some of the exquisite football.

The Saints enjoyed 80% possession and on 12 minutes scored a well deserved goal through Dean Morgan who slotted home from close range. Guilherme Monti then added a second with a great left foot strike on 20 minutes making the score 2-0.

Dean Morgan then hit an unstoppable third following what can only be described as a contender for goal of the season. It started from the Saints own penalty box and the interplay was quick and decisive with a great cross in from Courtney that saw Michael step over the ball for Dean to smash a 20 yard drive into the top corner. Dean was not finished there and on 35 minutes completed his hatrick with another superb finish inside the opponents box.

The half ended 4-0 to The Saints and the second half saw no further goals and St Panteleimon FC progress to the 3rd Round of the FA Vase.



