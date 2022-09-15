“The rights of the people of Pyla should be safeguarded”

14 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis press release

Independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, visited yesterday afternoon the community of Pyla, where he met with the President and members of the Pyla Community Council.

During the meeting, which took place at the Pyla Community Hall, a constructive dialogue took place on the issues facing the residents of the community.

On the part of the Community Council, the issue of the inertia in the work of infrastructure projects, such as the bicycle path, the redevelopment of the historic centre and the Oroklini-Dekeleia road, located in the tourist area, was highlighted.

In statements made at the end of the discussion, Andreas Mavroyiannis said that Pyla is a model of coexistence, a community where there is coexistence between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots and this is the positive side. The negative side, he added, is a quasi-illegality situation, which permits various illegal and criminal elements to frequently engage in activities that tarnish the social fabric, causing huge problems for the community. For that reason, A.Mavroyiannis stressed, solutions are demanded which are not easy within in this status quo context.

A.Mavroyiannis stressed that, the government should assume all its responsibilities and safeguard the rights of the people of Pyla, while the United Nations should assume their own too.

“Pyla, like other vibrant communities that are expanding, has a number of issues that are related to its further development, the solution of the local community’s problems whether they concern infrastructure projects or to other issues,” he explained. A.Mavroyiannis stated that, they need to be resolved to enable this community to grow even further and for its residents to both feel safe and enjoy the required quality of life.

He pointed out that Pyla could indeed become a cradle which would essentially work in cooperation with the city of Larnaca and could be even more the core of coexistence of the two communities.

For his part, the Head of the Community of Pyla, Simos Mytidis, after thanking A.Mavroyiannis for his visit, stated that, the Community Council had the opportunity to outline to A. Mavroyiannis the community’s long-standing problems and some infrastructure projects that are dated, adding that he would like these projects be completed, so that there can be further development in Pyla.

NOTE – The meeting was attended by Chrystalla Antoniou, District Secretary of AKEL Larnaca and Andreas Pasiourtides, AKEL Larnaca MP.

