The Proclamation of the Accession of HM King Charles III has been read at County Hall, Hertford. The Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff signed the Book of Condolence during the ceremony.
You can watch the recorded ceremony here: http://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/proclamationbroadcast
