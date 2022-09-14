“The injustice suffered by those who witnessed the haircut imposed on their bank deposits should be mitigated”

13 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis press release

The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, held a meeting today with the President and members of the Laiki Bank Depositors Association (SYKALA).

During the meeting, which was held at the A. Mavroyiannis Election Campaign Offices, the discussion focused on issues such as, the impact suffered by the depositors of the Laiki Bank, ways to limit the impact, as well as on the policies currently perused by credit institutions.

The aim is to carry out the required economic and legal studies in order to examine possible solutions to mitigate as far as possible the injustice suffered by these depositors.

At the same time, the need to implement a solid framework for the supervision of banks, staffed by experts, was also discussed.

