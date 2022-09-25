“Our vision is the promotion of social housing policies”

22 September 2022, Press Release Andreas Mavroyiannis

The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, held a meeting with the President and members of the Board of the Pancyprian Organization of Freelance Professional Architects and Civil Engineers (POEEM).

During the meeting, which was held at the Election Campaign Offices, a discussion was held on the issues concerning the professions of architects and civil engineers, as well as the problems identified in the construction industry and urban planning system.

A convergence of views was noted regarding the bureaucracy that is observed both during the submission of applications for the licensing of projects and during their scrutiny.

Our aim is to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles through the creation of flexible structures, specific regulations and the promotion of Digitalisation.

Simplification of licensing and scrutiny, so that there is no delay in the start of construction of projects.

We propose the modernisation of the procedure of construction development, as well as planning and building permit scrutiny, while working closely with architects/civil engineers and them taking a share of responsibility.

Our vision believes in the promotion of social housing policies across the country, but also the utilisation of existing buildings, through the competences and powers the Cyprus Land Development Corporation has.