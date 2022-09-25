The General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou on talk about alleged direct flights from Russia to the occupied territories

20 September 2022, ‘Dialogos’ portal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the first direct flight from Russia to the occupied territories on November 15, according to Turkish newspaper “Milliyet”.

The Turkish newspaper cites diplomatic sources as saying that the Russian government has given its consent for the launch of direct flights to the illegal airport in occupied Tymbou.

The first flight will take place, according to the press report, on 15 November during the anniversary of the declaration of the pseudo-state in the occupied areas and the opening day of the new illegal airport. “Milliyet” comments that this development is seen as a diplomatic victory for the illegal regime and Turkey and that it will pave the way for the recognition of the pseudo-state.

Commenting on this specific press report, the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou pointed out that the credibility of the report should first be verified as previous press reports had been refuted.

However, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed that as long as the abnormal situation of the Turkish invasion and ongoing occupation continues and as the years go by without any development and so long as the Greek Cypriot side does not enjoy international credibility with regards the solution of the Cyprus problem and its foreign policy is damaging relations with foreign states, then at some point ramifications and negative developments must be expected.