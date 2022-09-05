On Thursday, 1st September 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch, presided at the Funeral Service of the late Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia in the Oxford Oratory Church of St. Aloysius Gonzaga. The Monastic Choir of the Holy Stavropegic and Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex chanted at the Funeral Service. Their Eminences Metropolitan Silouan (The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch), Archbishop Zenon (Patriarchate of Georgia), Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium (Ecumenical Patriarchate) and Metropolitan Athanasios of Koloneia (Ecumenical Patriarchate) also participated in the Funeral Service, surrounded by a choir of priests from throughout the United Kingdom. The Interment took place at the Wolvercote Cemetery in Oxford.

Eulogy by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris