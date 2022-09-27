The #Enfield Neighbourhood Fund supports with funding community-led projects that widen opportunities, improve the neighbourhood and develop stronger communities. Last year we funded a number of amazing projects and we will feature many of them ahead of the second funding round…which starts very soon!

The first of these projects is the Skills and Training Network a not-for-profit grassroots and social enterprise organisation that focuses on transforming people’s lives through empowerment, education and employment. Funding from the Enfield Neighbourhood Fund of nearly £38,000 is providing classes, employability skills, upskilling, digital skills training and general advice. Feedback from the classes has been outstanding. Congratulations to the Skills and Training Network.

Information about the second round of funding will be available soon. Keep an eye out on social media, in our digital newsletters and on the Enfield Council community development page: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/community-development… Skills and Training Network