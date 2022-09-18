“The Fire Service must be fully responsive to the needs of the 21st century”

16 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis press release

The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, held a meeting with the President and members of the Cyprus Firefighters Association at its Headquarters today.

During the productive meeting, the need to upgrade the Fire Service through more staff, the further promotion of its autonomy, and the increase of incentives to attract new firefighters were discussed.

At the same time, reference was made to the average age of the members of the Fire Service and ways to reduce it, as well as to the non-inclusion of the profession in the category of dangerous professions.

In his statements after the meeting, Andreas Mavroyiannis expressed his thanks to the delegation of the Association, stressing that the meeting enabled him to better understand the Fire Service’s situation.

A.Mavroyiannis also added that the firefighter’s issues, must be addressed immediately so that our country will have a Service that will fully meet the needs of the 21st century.

On his part, the Association’s spokesperson, Sotiris Antoniou, thanked Andreas Mavroyiannis for the constructive discussion, while pointing out the delegation’s satisfaction with the policies/positions of A. Mavroyiannis’ campaign staff.

He concluded by expressing the Firefighters Association’s hope for the speedy solution of the problems facing the Service so that it could operate much more efficiently than it does today.

