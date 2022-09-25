The Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria honoured the 62nd anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus on Sunday, with a liturgy, memorial and doxology, at the Presentation of Our Lord Church in Coburg. The liturgy was conducted by Bishop of Kerasountos Evmenios, in the presence of the new High Commissioner of Cyprus Mr Antonios Sammoutis, the Consul General of Greece Mr Emmanouil Kakavelakis, Government Representatives, community leaders and other dignitaries.The liturgy was followed by a commemorative event at the Cyprus Community’s headquarters.

The program included a light lunch, after a welcoming speech by the president Mr Theo Theophanous and a heartfelt address by High Commissioner and Dr Maria Herodotou.

The Republic of Cyprus was founded on 16 August 1960, after the end of the intense and determined liberation struggle of the National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters EOKA between 1955-1959.

The Republic came about as a result of the Zurich Agreements which saw Cyprus become a member of the United Nations.

Many struggles and trials followed, including, the Turkish attacks in 1963-1964 culminating in the 1974 invasion that resulted in the illegal occupation of the northern part of the island.

Mr Theo Theophanous in agreement with the Executive Committee of the Cyprus Community, extended an open invitation to all, “Greek Cypriots and Greeks, to help celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus with the hope that Cyprus will soon become reunited and free”.